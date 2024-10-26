First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Short Interest Down 81.8% in October

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FPXE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 811. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $28.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $3.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Get First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

About First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX 100 Europe index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 100 largest European IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXE was launched on Oct 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.