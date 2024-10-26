First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Short Interest Down 81.8% in October

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
FPXE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 811. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $28.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $3.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.00.
About First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF
