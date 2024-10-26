Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007330 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,076.02 or 0.99994997 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012845 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006436 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00057193 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041147 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

