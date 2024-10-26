Fruits Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a market cap of $906,208.04 and approximately $68,950.68 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fruits has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,079,704,210 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

