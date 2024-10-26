Country Club Bank Has $7.60 Million Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Country Club Bank lowered its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 607.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 985.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 26.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $2,611,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,464.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $408.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

