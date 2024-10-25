Investment (LON:INV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 384 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 378.55 ($4.91), with a volume of 1918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.80).

Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 369.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 351.39. The company has a market cap of £6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.39 and a beta of 0.28.

About Investment

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

