Threshold (T) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.81 Million

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $231.61 million and $6.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02377095 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $7,129,956.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

