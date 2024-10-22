iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,894,000 after buying an additional 6,984,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,608,000 after purchasing an additional 731,194 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,405,000 after buying an additional 296,675 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,573,000 after buying an additional 288,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,960,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.20. The company had a trading volume of 146,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.84 and its 200 day moving average is $208.20. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.45 and a fifty-two week high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

