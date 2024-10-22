Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.8% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.08. The company had a trading volume of 32,357,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,175,547. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $249.04 billion, a PE ratio of 224.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

