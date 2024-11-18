Liquidia’s (LQDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of LQDA opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $832.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.21. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $89,468.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,464.23. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 150,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,994,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,522,421.47. The trade was a 2.19 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,551 shares of company stock valued at $236,021 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidia by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 5.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 10.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Liquidia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

