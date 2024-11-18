Coastline Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $236.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $175.30 and a twelve month high of $241.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.18 and a 200-day moving average of $198.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

