Coastline Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBDS. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $24.68.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.