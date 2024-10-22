Mumu the Bull (MUMU) Trading Up 12.2% This Week

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mumu the Bull token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mumu the Bull has a total market cap of $140.74 million and $9.77 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.33 or 0.00252259 BTC.

Mumu the Bull Token Profile

Mumu the Bull’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull. The official website for Mumu the Bull is www.mumu.ing.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (SOL) (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull (SOL) has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull (SOL) is 0.00006268 USD and is down -12.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $10,913,322.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mumu the Bull should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mumu the Bull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

