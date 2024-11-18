Empowered Funds LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,348 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 126.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $966,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,777.79. The trade was a 3.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Craig Beam sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $137,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,205.60. The trade was a 14.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,541 shares of company stock valued at $351,856 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $35.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.74. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

