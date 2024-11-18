BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 151.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,059 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 243.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $72.09 on Monday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

