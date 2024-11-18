Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Stock Price

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PSFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 16.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Paysafe by 32.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paysafe by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

