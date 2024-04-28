Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $180,000 Investment in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 325 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Daseke by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,422,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 575,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,625,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 277,323 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 256,316 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Daseke by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 600,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 55,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 30,932 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Daseke Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. Daseke, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $391.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.00 million.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

