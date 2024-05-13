Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

