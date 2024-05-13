Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target on the airline’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LUV. Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV opened at $27.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,544,387,000 after buying an additional 9,444,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,972,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,435 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 106.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,361 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,789,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.