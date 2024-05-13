Principal Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.