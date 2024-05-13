Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,629,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $360.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.86.

About Johnson & Johnson



Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

