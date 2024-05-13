Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $883,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 14.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,093 shares of company stock worth $3,816,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $86.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $86.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

