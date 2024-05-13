RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 94,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,495,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,066,506 shares of company stock worth $195,621,185. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $198.77 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $133.13 and a one year high of $200.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.47 and a 200 day moving average of $174.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

