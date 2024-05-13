Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.93. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $145.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

