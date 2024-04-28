GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $139,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,736.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 53,391 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WTW. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $250.95 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

