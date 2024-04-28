GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Nordson by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $260.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.90 and a one year high of $278.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

