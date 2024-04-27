RWA Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,700 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth $12,591,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nokia Oyj Price Performance
NOK stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj Profile
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nokia Oyj
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.