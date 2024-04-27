Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Lowered to $76.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Masco has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,144,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,181,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Masco by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,404,000 after buying an additional 711,988 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 1,307.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,708,000 after buying an additional 638,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 443.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 502,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,829,000 after buying an additional 409,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

