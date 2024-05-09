U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,968 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

