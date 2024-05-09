Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 843 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in UDR by 10.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in UDR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in UDR by 23.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 477,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

UDR Trading Down 1.8 %

UDR opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.