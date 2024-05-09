Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP Buys $37,890.00 in Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leo Kulmaczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 300 shares of Hillenbrand stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $12,819.00.

NYSE:HI opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

