Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 955 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in PulteGroup by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $115.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

