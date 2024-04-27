Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,931 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $46,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,839,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,048,000 after acquiring an additional 865,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,514,000 after purchasing an additional 743,882 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,966,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,754,000 after purchasing an additional 145,513 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,434,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,400,000 after buying an additional 773,636 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,913 shares of company stock worth $8,897,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

