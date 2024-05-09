Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.82, for a total value of $2,893,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.82, for a total value of $2,893,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total transaction of $999,967.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,980 shares of company stock worth $23,053,480 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $425.94 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $440.67. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

