Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 609,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 90,804 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 49,914 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 43.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 40,608 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 21,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BOCT opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

