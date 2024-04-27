Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MSGS opened at $186.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 117.46 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $164.79 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $3,345,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 164,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,688.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $3,345,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 164,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,688.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,176 shares of company stock worth $8,661,793. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.