Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) & RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Critical Review

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) and RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of RedHill Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of RedHill Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Iterum Therapeutics and RedHill Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 RedHill Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Iterum Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 255.03%. Given Iterum Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Iterum Therapeutics is more favorable than RedHill Biopharma.

Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RedHill Biopharma has a beta of 3.45, indicating that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and RedHill Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics N/A -664.00% -87.64% RedHill Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and RedHill Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.37 million ($2.97) -0.57 RedHill Biopharma $6.53 million 1.95 $23.92 million N/A N/A

RedHill Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Iterum Therapeutics.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma beats Iterum Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its clinical late-stage investigational development programs include RHB-204, which is in Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; opaganib (Yeliva), an SK2 selective inhibitor, which has completed Phase 2 study to treat patients with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, in Phase 2 study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, and in investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study to treat prostate cancer; RHB-107, which is in Phase 2/3 study to treat outpatients infected with COVID-19 disease, and preclinical evaluation study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, as well as has completed Phase 2 study to treat gastrointestinal and other solid tumors; and RHB-104, which is in Phase 3 studies for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) that is in Phase 3 studies for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

