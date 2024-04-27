Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 73,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 38,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

