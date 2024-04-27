flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) vs. Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Head-To-Head Contrast

flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for flyExclusive and Wheels Up Experience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get flyExclusive alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score flyExclusive 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wheels Up Experience 0 2 0 0 2.00

flyExclusive currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.30%. Given flyExclusive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe flyExclusive is more favorable than Wheels Up Experience.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets flyExclusive N/A -6.50% 0.74% Wheels Up Experience -38.89% -291.29% -21.24%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares flyExclusive and Wheels Up Experience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

flyExclusive has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheels Up Experience has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares flyExclusive and Wheels Up Experience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio flyExclusive $331.00 million 0.13 $3.67 million N/A N/A Wheels Up Experience $1.25 billion 1.28 -$487.39 million ($13.93) -0.17

flyExclusive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wheels Up Experience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of flyExclusive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.1% of flyExclusive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

flyExclusive beats Wheels Up Experience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About flyExclusive

(Get Free Report)

flyExclusive, Inc. owns and operates private jets in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Europe. The company also offers jet charter services; ownership and leaseback programs for aircraft buyers; and aircraft maintenance, repair, interior, and paint services. In addition, it provides jet cards, and interiors and exterior refurbishment services. The company is headquartered in Kinston, North Carolina. flyExclusive, Inc. is a subsidiary of LGM Enterprises, LLC.

About Wheels Up Experience

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations. It also provides charter flight solutions for passenger groups, sports teams, corporate event, and tour operations, as well as global passenger, cargo, emergency, and government services; wholesale and group charter services; maintenance, repair, and operations services; fixed-base operator services; safety and security services; and government, defense, emergency, and medical transport missions. It serves individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 185 owned and leased aircraft. Wheels Up Experience Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chamblee, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for flyExclusive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flyExclusive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.