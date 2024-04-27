Financial Analysis: MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) versus NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF)

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) and NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MIND C.T.I. and NICE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A NICE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 23.91% 23.09% 16.60% NICE N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and NICE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $21.61 million 1.74 $5.17 million $0.25 7.48 NICE N/A N/A N/A $0.76 301.17

MIND C.T.I. has higher revenue and earnings than NICE. MIND C.T.I. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MIND C.T.I. pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. NICE pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. MIND C.T.I. pays out 96.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NICE pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of NICE shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats NICE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and a point of sale solution that covers dealer, store and cashier management, and sales cycle related activities. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising turnkey project delivery, customer support and maintenance, integration, customizations, and project management; and managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks. Further, it provides PhonEX ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by organizations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection; and a mobile messaging platform. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and resellers primarily to communication service providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, wireless internet service providers, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Yoqneam Ilit, Israel.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing. The company provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time; provides solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NICE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

