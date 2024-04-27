Contrasting Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) & m-Wise (OTCMKTS:MWIS)

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) and m-Wise (OTCMKTS:MWIS – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sidus Space and m-Wise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sidus Space alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sidus Space $5.96 million 1.58 -$14.33 million ($47.00) -0.07 m-Wise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

m-Wise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sidus Space.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sidus Space -240.28% -169.77% -80.33% m-Wise N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Sidus Space and m-Wise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Sidus Space and m-Wise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sidus Space 0 0 1 0 3.00 m-Wise 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sidus Space presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.95%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Sidus Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.2% of Sidus Space shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sidus Space beats m-Wise on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sidus Space

(Get Free Report)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

About m-Wise

(Get Free Report)

m-Wise, Inc. engages in the manufacture, development, and marketing of hardware-based wireless application platform. The company was founded by Shay Ben Asulin and Mordechai Broudo in February 2000 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.