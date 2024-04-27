Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $26.93 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

