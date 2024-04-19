Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 211,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 648,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 575,607 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 832.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vicarious Surgical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100,497 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vicarious Surgical by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,623,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 269,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

