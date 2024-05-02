JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.5% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,158,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE JPM opened at $191.81 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.56. The firm has a market cap of $550.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.