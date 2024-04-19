Contrasting Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) & Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 97.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthpeak Properties pays out 214.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Healthpeak Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $1.33 billion 1.77 $371.43 million $1.76 7.10 Healthpeak Properties $2.18 billion 5.86 $306.01 million $0.56 32.16

Arbor Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Healthpeak Properties. Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arbor Realty Trust and Healthpeak Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 2 2 2 0 2.00 Healthpeak Properties 0 5 4 0 2.44

Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.71, indicating a potential upside of 17.76%. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.91%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 27.90% 18.12% 2.89% Healthpeak Properties 13.97% 4.34% 1.95%

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats Healthpeak Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. In addition, the company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.