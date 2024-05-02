Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,497 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.