Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,089 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of Brunswick worth $17,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 14,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,016.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Brunswick Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BC opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

