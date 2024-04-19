Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VZIO. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of VIZIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of VIZIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.77.

NYSE VZIO opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.12.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $502.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.83 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. VIZIO’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in VIZIO by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VIZIO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

