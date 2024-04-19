Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $6.85 Average PT from Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Infinera stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Infinera had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 85.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Infinera by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

