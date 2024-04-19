Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price objective on Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$2.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.28. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$1.99 and a 52 week high of C$3.36. The stock has a market cap of C$392.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million. Analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2410714 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

