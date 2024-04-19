Mizuho Increases UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target to $27.00

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. UGI has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.16.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $203,745,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in UGI by 503.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,904,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,810,000 after buying an additional 2,423,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $46,034,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after buying an additional 1,150,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

